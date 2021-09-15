Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 185,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,880,481 shares.The stock last traded at $84.38 and had previously closed at $92.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,995 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.