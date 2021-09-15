Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.03 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $431.55 or 0.00902859 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $801.59 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00178211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.12 or 0.07103057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,764.47 or 0.99929936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.29 or 0.00866751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,024,515 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

