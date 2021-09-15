Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $553,976.63 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $553,976.63 and $4,120.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $8.44 or 0.00017524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00076159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00122202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00178363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.76 or 0.07141132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.96 or 0.99131946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00864280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.