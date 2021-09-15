World Asset Management Inc Sells 876 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 73.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 65,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.40. 58,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,333. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.