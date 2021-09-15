World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $201.88

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.88 and last traded at $201.88, with a volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

