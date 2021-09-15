Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 19,217 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 3,716.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 589,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 573,784 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 61.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 78,052 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth about $2,078,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.8% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period.

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.

