Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Update

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of WCAGY remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,211. Wirecard has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
About Wirecard
