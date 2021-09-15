Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Update

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of WCAGY remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,211. Wirecard has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Wirecard alerts:

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.