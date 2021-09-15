Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

QUAL traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. 1,109,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.52.

