Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,057,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

