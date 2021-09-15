WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 6,254 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,776,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 847,338 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CLI stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

