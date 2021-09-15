WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,483,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 281,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

