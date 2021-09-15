WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECPG opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

