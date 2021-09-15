WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

