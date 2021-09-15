WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,619 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHL opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

