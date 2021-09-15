Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

