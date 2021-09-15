Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 410.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weis Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.