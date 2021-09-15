Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.74. Weber shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 7,492 shares changing hands.

WEBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

