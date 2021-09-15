Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waters by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Waters by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $409.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

