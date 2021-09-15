Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Trading Up 18.3%

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG)’s stock price was up 18.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.22 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.53). Approximately 364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.97.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

