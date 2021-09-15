Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,629. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.