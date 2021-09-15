Warp Finance Trading Up 64.4% This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $439.84 or 0.00933026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $2.06 million and $2.04 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

