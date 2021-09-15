Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Cut by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.19. 17,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,497. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $402.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

