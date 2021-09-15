Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 884,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 6.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

ORGO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 5,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

