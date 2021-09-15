Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $605.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,181. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $296.17 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $609.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

