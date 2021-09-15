Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.38% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,840. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

