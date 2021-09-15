Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.82 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,843 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 685,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 57,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.