Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000.

EWY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. 59,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

