Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 85,137 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.