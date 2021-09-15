Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 1,046.9% in August

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 1,046.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IHD opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

