VouchForMe (IPL) Hits Market Cap of $277,093.22

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $277,093.22 and $114.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

