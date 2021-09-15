Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider Buys A$12,500.00 in Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) insider Matthew Fahey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,928.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Get Vonex alerts:

Vonex Company Profile

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It offers mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services for the small to medium enterprise customers under the Vonex brand, as well as sells hardware.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.