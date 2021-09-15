Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

VOD opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

