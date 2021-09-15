VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

VIZIO stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,753 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,989,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

