Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

VIRC stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.36. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

