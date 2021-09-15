VIDY (VIDY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $833,254.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and approximately $833,254.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00149799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.00805370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046868 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

