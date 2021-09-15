Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 171.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 101.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.