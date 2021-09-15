Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of IBTX opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

