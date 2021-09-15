Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.