Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWT opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

