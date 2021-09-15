Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

