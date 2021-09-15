Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

