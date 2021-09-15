VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.
Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $2,938,000.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
