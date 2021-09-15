VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $2,938,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

