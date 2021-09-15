VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.24

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 89907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several research firms have commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,331.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at $9,055,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 10,737.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,771,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

