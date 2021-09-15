VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.24

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 89907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Several research firms have commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,331.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at $9,055,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 10,737.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,771,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.