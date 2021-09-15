Venus (XVS) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Venus has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $388.55 million and approximately $29.76 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.95 or 0.00072544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,172.16 or 0.99979130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,116,332 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.