Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $299.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.10. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,735. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.