Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $320,096.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,161.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,345 shares of company stock worth $1,666,120. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

