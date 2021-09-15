Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $229.67. 48,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,019. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

