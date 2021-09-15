Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.97. 187,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.