Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.76. 51,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,690. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

