Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. 36,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,690. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

